Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard rests defence case as Kate Moss expected to testify this week

Warner Bros executive says Heard and Momoa had ‘no chemistry’ on Aquaman set

WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard’s legal team has rested their defence case in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.

On Tuesday rebuttal witnesses for Depp gave testimony countering the testimony of expert witnesses put forward in Heard’s defence concerning her alleged loss of earnings and his mental health. A different account of the 2013 Hicksville Trailer Palace incident was also heard by the court and a former friend of Heard’s sister said she believed it was “something very wrong” to support the claims against Depp.

Supermodel and Depp-ex Kate Moss will testify on Wednesday about her relationship with the actor in the 1990s.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.

Show latest update 1653454800 Depp witness allowed to testify despite calling Heard ‘jealous and crazy’ on Twitter A witness for Johnny Depp’s rebuttal has been allowed to testify despite having called Amber Heard “jealous and crazy” in a tweet posted during the couple’s defamation trial. Mr Depp’s team on Tuesday called Morgan Night, who worked at the Hicksville trailer park that Ms Heard, Mr Depp and their friends visited in May 2013. During that trip, Ms Heard alleges Mr Depp trashed their trailer before performing a “cavity search” on her. Before Mr Night took the stand, Judge Penney Azcarate sent out the jury so he could be questioned about what he’d seen of the trial before he learned he would be a witness. Megan Sheets reports: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 06:00 1653451180 Explainer: What are the ‘Waldman statements’ at the centre of Heard’s countersuit Johnny Depp’s bid to dismiss Amber Heard’s countersuit against him was denied on Tuesday as the couple’s defamation trial in his original suit neared its conclusion. Ms Heard’s $100m countersuit centres around her claim that Mr Depp defamed her in multiple statements to the press via his attorney Adam Waldman after she published the 2018 op-ed at the heart of Mr Depp’s suit. In those statements, Mr Waldman called Ms Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse a “hoax” and an “ambush” orchestrated by the Aquaman actor and her friends. Megan Sheets explains: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 04:59 1653448540 Heard’s role in Aquaman was unaffected by Depp allegations, Warner Bros executive says Depp’s team began its rebuttal argument today (24 May) with a video deposition from Walter Hamada, who is in charge of DC-based films. In Hamada’s deposition, he confirmed that Heard did have an option contract with Warner Bros to play the role of Mera in the Aquaman franchise. Inga Parkel reports: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 04:15 1653445840 Depp loses bid to dismiss Heard’s counterclaim Judge Penney Azcarate denied Johnny Depp’s motion to dismiss Amber Heard’s counterclaim, ruling that the issue should be decided by the jury. The counterclaim alleges that Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, defamed Heard and damaged her career when he accused her and her friends of perpetrating an “abuse hoax.” Heard’s side rested their case Tuesday morning, prompting Depp’s team to make the routine motion to dismiss the claim. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 03:30 1653443140 Depp laughs and covers face during heated cross-examination of psychiatrist Johnny Depp appeared unable to contain his emotions during a heated cross-examination of a psychiatrist called by Amber Heard’s defence team. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 02:45 1653440440 Voices: I feel for Depp and Heard – I know what it’s like to have the public decide you’re guilty “I am still dealing with the psychological trauma of the public shaming I’ve endured,” writes Amanda Knox. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 02:00 1653437740 Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Zendaya: Depp lawyer pushes back on expert’s comparison of Amber Heard to other stars “When you look at the time frame of when the Waldman statements came out [in 2020], and you look at what was going on with Ms Heard’s career prior to the statement and what happened after the statement, it’s very clear to make that correlation,” Ms Arnold testified in court on Monday 23 May. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 01:15 1653435040 Jason Momoa fought to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, agent says A witness for Amber Heard has testified that the actor’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa was “adamant” she reprise her role in the film’s sequel. Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold was called to the stand on Monday (23 May) to testify on behalf of Heard in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit – brought against the actor by her ex-husband Johnny Depp – that is currently underway at Virginia’s Fairfax County court house. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 00:30 1653432340 Depp fans unleash hundreds of negative reviews on psychiatrist after he testified for Heard Johnny Depp fans have inundated a psychiatrist with negative reviews after he testified on behalf of Amber Heard at the couple’s defamation trial. Dr David Spiegel took the witness stand on Monday and gave damning testimony about Mr Depp’s mental state, saying he has “behaviours that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate-partner violence”. Soon after, a torrent of negative reviews cropped up on Dr Spiegel’s page on the medical website WebMD. Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 24 May 2022 23:45 1653429640 What happens next in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial? Divorced Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are nearing the close of their acrimonious defamation trial in Virginia, which has created headlines across the world over the last six weeks and seen fans closely following proceedings on TikTok and Instagram and treating the case like a spectator sport, micro-analysing the evidence and cheering on their preferred side. So what happens next? Joe Sommerlad reports: Oliver O’Connell 24 May 2022 23:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard rests defence case as Kate Moss expected to testify this week