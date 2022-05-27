Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard probed over ‘lies’ as closing arguments loom

Depp says it is ‘insane’ to hear ‘heinous’ accusations of sexual violence from Heard

Amber Heard broke down in tears as she returned to the witness stand in her rebuttal against Johnny Depp after his side rested their case on Thursday.

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day,” she said, adding that “all I want” is to “get my voice back”.

In an intense cross-examination, Depp’s lawyer asserted that the trial has been hard for Heard because her “lies have been exposed to the world multiple times”.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.

Depp returned to the stand himself on Wednesday and denied knowledge of his attorney’s defamatory statements about his ex-wife. The actor called her allegations of abuse “unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false”.

Following Heard’s turn on the stand, the defence rested, marking the end of 23 days of testimony. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday before the jury deliberates.

Show latest update 1653624900 Will Johnny Depp ever act again? Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the claims. Though his future presence in Hollywood productions is unconfirmed as of yet, Depp is reported to have at least one acting role in the pipeline. Read more: Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 05:15 1653621308 What are the possible verdicts? In deliberation, the jury will be asked to reach a verdict on whether or not, on the balance of probability, Heard did defame Depp in the Washington Post op-ed at the centre of the case. If the jury concludes that she did, Heard will be ordered to pay Depp the $50m he is seeking in compensation for loss of earnings, although the court may recommend he is awarded more or less than that figure. Even if the actor were not to receive the full amount he has demanded in damages, his team would still be expected to hail such an outcome as vindication for its arguments and pronounce their client’s reputation restored. If the jury rules in favour of Heard, Depp will get nothing and could potentially be ordered to pay his former wife the $100m she has asked for in her countersuit. Again, the jurors could conclude that that figure is too high or insufficient and recommend an adjustment accordingly. The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad explains: Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 04:15 1653618608 Voices: The bizarre parasocial fans of the Depp v Heard trial Meredith Clark writes: “Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another brings alpacas to Fairfax every day in the hope of raising the actor’s spirits.” The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another posts videos online suggesting a secret relationship between Depp and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 03:30 1653615908 What do lawyers say about the case? The Independent’s Clémence Michallon spoke to three lawyers about the Depp v Heard trial as it reached its midpoint earlier this month. Here’s what they had to say: Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 02:45 1653613208 Spotlight on Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez In the six weeks since the trial began, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has become one of the best-known figures among followers of the case. Depp’s fans have turned to her the online attention usually reserved to actors and singers. There have been celebratory tweets and Instagram fan accounts. Depp supporters have been known to wait outside the courthouse, hoping to catch a glimpse of Vasquez and possibly get their own hug. After Vasquez’s cross-examination of Heard, a meme reimagined the attorney as Thor, the god of thunder portrayed by Chris Hemsworth in Marvel movies. The Independent’s Clémence Michallon explains Ms Vasquez’s rapid rise to social media celebrity: Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 02:00 1653610508 ICYMI: Heard faces harsh cross-examination from Depp lawyer Heard returned to the stand as the last witness for her rebuttal on Thursday and spoke of the toll the trial has taken on her as she was “harassed, humiliated and threatened” on a daily basis by Depp’s fans. She then faced an intense cross-examination from Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who began cross-examination by asserting that the trial has been hard because her “lies have been exposed to the world multiple times, right?” “I haven’t lied about anything I’ve been here to say,” Heard replied. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander recaps the exchange: Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 01:15 1653607808 Explained: The fight where Johnny Depp’s finger was severed Over six weeks of explosive testimony in the trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, one especially gruelling fight has captured prominence in the case. What’s become known as the “severed finger incident” unfolded in March 2015 when the couple were staying in Australia while Depp filmed the fifth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp and Heard each shared their own accounts of the events that led to Depp losing the tip of his finger; with him alleging that it was cut when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Ms Heard said she was not awake when the injury occurred and claimed that Depp assaulted her with a vodka bottle the same night. Attorneys for both actors brought in their own medical experts to testify about the injury and what could have caused it, while witnesses for Depp described efforts to locate the tip of the finger. The jury was also shown countless grueling photos of Depp’s wound as well as messages he wrote in blood and paint on the walls that night. Whether jurors choose to believe Mr Depp or Ms Heard’s account of the fight is likely to have huge implications on the outcome of the case in which both stars claim they were victimised by the other. The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains the evidence at play: Megan Sheets 27 May 2022 00:30 1653605108 Why is the trial happening in Virginia? The explosive defamation trial between Depp and Heard has unfolded well outside their normal Hollywood orbit — at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander explains why: Megan Sheets 26 May 2022 23:45 1653602408 What happens next? The trial opposing Depp and Heard is set to end on Friday (27 May) when lawyers for both sides will make their closing statements. After those statements, the jury will be asked to retire, deliberate and reach a verdict on whether or not, on the balance of probability, Ms Heard did defame Mr Depp in the Post article at the centre of the case. The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad reports: Megan Sheets 26 May 2022 23:00 1653600608 ​​RECAP: Why is Depp suing Heard? As the trial opposing Depp and Heard nears its conclusion, here’s what you need to know about the foundation of the case. Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard in March 2019, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. The op-ed, which ran in December of that year, is titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Depp isn’t mentioned by name in the op-ed, but his legal team has argued that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which it says is “categorically and demonstrably false”. The Independent’s Clémence Michallon explains: Megan Sheets 26 May 2022 22:30

