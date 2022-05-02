Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard op-ed was ‘catastrophic’ for Pirates actor’s career, agent says

Watch live as Johnny Depp’s trial continues and Amber Heard testifies in court

The trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has entered its fourth week in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

In testimony on Monday, the jury heard from Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern who was present for two fights between the couple at their Los Angeles penthouse, including one in which he claims Heard punched Depp.

The actor’s agent, Jack Whigham, told the court about Depp’s career leading up to and following the publication of the op-ed, describing it as “catastrophic”. He said Depp had lost his role in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and he was unable to sign any studio productions in the years that followed.

Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand on Wednesday. Much anticipated testimony from Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, whom Depp believed had an affair with her, will not happen, a source told The Independent.

Show latest update 1651512044 Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman sequel nears 3 million signatures The petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is nearing its goal of three million signatures as the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp continued. The DC sequel, in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) love interest Mera, concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film was wrapped up in January. Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023. Maanya Sachdeva reports. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 18:20 1651510976 Court breaks for lunch. Mr Marks’ testimony will resume at 2pm. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 18:02 1651510450 Depp’s agent calls Heard op-ed ‘catastrophic’ for his career Gustaf Kilander reports. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 17:54 1651509480 New witness: Richard Marks The next witness is Richard Marks of Richard Marks & Associates, a transactional entertainment law firm, which represents actors and producers. He makes deals in Hollywood and is the first witness to appear in person this week. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 17:38 1651509266 In a brief redirect from Depp’s lawyer, Mr Whigham says things at Disney were trending badly for Depp in late 2018, but he and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were lobbying for him regarding Pirates 6. In early 2019 the discussions were over. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 17:34 1651509104 Ms Bredehoft has brought up the Dan Wootton article in The Sun in which Depp was called a “wife-beater”. That was published in April 2018, more than six months before Heard’s op-ed. That article was the subject of the UK libel case in July 2020 that Depp lost. Mr Whigham is asked about his recollections of that trial. He appears to have no knowledge of the details of the trial. He is then asked about whether that article and the subsequent lawsuit and trial impacted Depp’s career and if he has had a film produced since July 2020. Depp has not. Cross-examination concludes and redirect begins. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 17:31 1651507736 Cross-examination begins with Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft challenging Mr Whigham on the lack of a written contract between Disney and Depp for Pirates 6. He testifies that deals are often worked on in which there is a verbal agreement about a project. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 17:08 1651506233 Mr Whigham says after the op-ed it was impossible to get Depp a studio film, which is what they would have normally been focused on in that time period. He attempted to rescue Pirates for Depp but was not successful. He testifies he has never seen Depp get violent or raise his voice. Direct examination ends and cross-examination of Mr Whigham will begin at noon after a morning recess. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 16:43 1651506081 Mr Whigham says in 2019, he learned about Disney’s plan as to whether the company would use Depp in Pirates 6. He says it became clear the company was going in a different direction. He learned this in early 2019 and there was talk of developing a role for Margot Robbie in the franchise. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 16:41 1651505650 Mr Whigham says for Pirates 6, they closed the deal for Depp to be paid $22.5m for the role of Captain Jack Sparrow to be paid by Disney when the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced movie shoots. He says in 2017, Depp had other work with Disney in the spring of that year, including dressing as Jack Sparrow and appearing in the ride at the theme park to surprise people. He also opened the ride at the Shanghai park. Mr Whigham says the op-ed written by Heard was “catastrophic” for Depp as it was a first-person account and therefore differed from other articles written about the couple. Between the publication of the op-ed in December 2018 and October 2020, Depp appeared in no studio movies. Oliver O’Connell 2 May 2022 16:34

