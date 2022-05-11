Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss in court case to excitement of ex’s legal team

Tears, sex scenes and James Franco: Depp v Heard trial continues

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week. Judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference and informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.

Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.

Earlier she described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp and a blossoming relationship as she fell “head over heels in love”. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.

Show latest update 1652241660 Most explosive moments so far in star-studded defamation trial Here are the most shocking moments over the first four weeks of the trial. Read more: Most explosive trial moments so far from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial Over first two weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of most dramatic moments so far Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 05:01 1652238002 Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard? Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 04:00 1652234402 Voices: Depp was lovable onscreen – it doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy Sunny Hundal writes: The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial is possibly the most talked-about and memed defamation case of recent years. Even someone like me, who tried to pay as little attention to it as possible, has not been able to avoid it. The discussion, videos and memes are everywhere. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 03:00 1652230802 Voices: Why are any of us laughing about Johnny Depp v Amber Heard? Victoria Richards writes: What is happening? Have people gone completely bonkers? It’s a defamation trial centred on accusations of domestic abuse – not the red carpet premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean 7. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 02:00 1652227202 When will there be a verdict in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard? The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has concluded its fourth week at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia. Having begun on 11 April, the first four weeks of testimony have painted a harrowing portrait of the former couple’s tumultuous relationship as the jury heard testimony from both actors as well as a string of other people who knew them. Here’s what happens next: Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 01:00 1652223602 Heard and Depp tell very different versions of Australia fight WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about what they each allege happened during a violent incident in Australia in early 2015, when the latter actor severed his finger. Ms Heard and Mr Depp have both been asked about the alleged incident as part of the defamation trial opposing them in Fairfax, Virginia. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 00:00 1652220002 Why is the trial on a break? Having begun on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, the trial is will resume on 16 May at 9am. Judge Penney Azcarate informed both sides and the jury at the start of the trial that she had a scheduling conflict due to a conference this week. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 10 May 2022 23:00 1652216402 Heard references previous claim Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs On the stand on Thursday in the defamation trial between the two actors, Ms Heard walked through one of many fights between herself and Mr Depp, with this one taking place in March 2015. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 10 May 2022 22:00 1652213702 Most damning things Heard has said about Depp at trial WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing. Mr Depp was heard as a witness first, and Ms Heard took the stand on 4 May. Her testimony resumed on 5 May. Here are the most damning parts of her testimony so far: Oliver O’Connell 10 May 2022 21:15 1652211002 Most damning things Depp said about Heard at trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both made damning claims about the other during the proceedings in Virginia with both levelling allegations of both verbal and physical abuse. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Over the course of three and a half days on the witness stand, Mr Depp testified at length about alleged physical and verbal abuse he sustained at Ms Heard’s hands, as well as her drug and alcohol use. Oliver O’Connell 10 May 2022 20:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss in court case to excitement of ex’s legal team