Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard defence case tells of actor’s ‘erratic’ and ‘unprofessional’ behaviour

Johnny Depp showed up late to set on ‘virtually every movie’, former agent says

WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard’s defence case continues in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Testimony has been given by several of Heard’s former friends as well as her sister, acting coach, and makeup artist. They all testified either seeing her injuries or alleged altercations with Depp.

On Thursday, Depp’s longtime friend spoke of a jealous streak in the actor, while his former agent said he romanticised drugs and constantly showed up late to sets impacting his career. The actor’s ex-business manager described his increasingly dire financial situation and “erratic behaviour” relating to drugs and alcohol. Actor and Depp-ex Ellen Barkin recalled him drinking all the time and once throwing a wine bottle across a room during an argument.

Testimony resumes on Monday.

Show latest update 1653019195 Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin says ‘jealous’ actor threw wine bottle across room Actress Ellen Barkin has claimed that “jealous” Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle across a hotel room back when they were dating in the early 1990s. Ms Barkin said she first became friends with Mr Depp in 1994 when they starred in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas together before their relationship turned “sexual” and they would meet up a few times a week. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 04:59 1653016555 Heard makeup artist describes covering up actor’s injuries before James Corden show Amber Heard’s former make-up artist has testified that she concealed injuries on Heard’s face before her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 04:15 1653013855 Depp attorney who called Heard’s abuse claims ‘fake’ refuses to answer 75 questions Adam Waldman gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by Ms Heard’s legal team. Mr Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse “fake” and “a hoax”. Rachel Sharp reports: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 03:30 1653011155 Depp’s former friend says Marilyn Manson isn’t to blame for actor’s drug use Johnny Depp’s former long-time friend Bruce Witkin testified on Thursday (19 May) that Marilyn Manson isn’t to blame for the Pirates actor’s drug use. While on the stand, Depp – who was briefly married to Witkin’s sister-in-law Lori Anne Allison – claimed he once gave Manson a pill to stop him from talking so much. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 02:45 1653008455 Depp ‘romanticised’ drugs and has ‘fundamental issues with anger’, former agent says Tracey Jacobs gave video testimony to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday morning where she claimed that his increasingly “difficult” reputation meant people around Hollywood grew “reluctant” to work with him and his “star dimmed”. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 02:00 1653005755 Lance Bass deletes viral TikTok mocking Heard After being widely condemned, the former *NSYNC member has removed the viral video in which he “reenacted” part of Heard’s testimony. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 01:15 1653003055 Depp says he made waffles for fans cheering him on outside court Johnny Depp said he made waffles for his fans as he arrived at the Virginia courthouse on day 19 of his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actor, 58, arrived at Fairfax County Circuit Court on Thursday just before the day’s proceedings were temporarily held up over a delayed juror. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 00:30 1653001255 Psychologist: Memes and videos mocking Amber Heard expose hatred and distrust of women Memes and videos mocking Amber Heard expose the “deep hatred” and distrust of women as well as revealing the prevalence of misogyny, experts have warned. Campaigners from leading UK charities and experts told The Independent viral online responses to the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Ms Heard shed light on how many people assume women who report domestic abuse and sexual violence are lying. Maya Oppenheim, Women’s Correspondent for The Independent, reports: Oliver O’Connell 20 May 2022 00:00 1653000355 Depp was ‘very concerned’ about Heard working with James Franco, acting coach says Kirsty Sexton gave testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought on by Depp against ex-wife Heard. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 19 May 2022 23:45 1652999155 Editor’s Letter: Analysing data from the Depp v Heard trial is more complicated than you’d think I analyse audience interactions all day, every day – and I know that sometimes a story isn’t quite what it seems, writes Lucy Anna Gray. Oliver O’Connell 19 May 2022 23:25

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard defence case tells of actor’s ‘erratic’ and ‘unprofessional’ behaviour