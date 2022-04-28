Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard dated Elon Musk while trying to reconcile with ex, says agent

Johnny Depp laughs as concierge tells trial lawyers- ‘I don’t want to deal with this’

The trial in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard continued on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia, with testimony from their former agent Christian Carino.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Mr Marino testified that he felt Heard’s allegations had caused Depp to lose work but did not tie this directly to the op-ed.

He explained his friendship with the couple and said he set up a meeting between the pair two months after Heard filed a restraining order against Depp.

Mr Carino also said Heard was dating Elon Musk during the time she was attempting to reconcile with her ex and he had advised her dating famous men meant things would be public.

Further testimony was given by two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the couple’s penthouse in May 2016. They said they found no evidence of a crime, Heard was “uncooperative”, and did not want to file a report.

Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship.

Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard? Proceedings are being held in Fairfax, Virginia, and are expected to last about six weeks. Here is what you need to know about why the case is happening: Oliver O'Connell 28 April 2022 09:30

Why is the trial being held in Virginia? The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is unfolding well outside their normal Hollywood orbit – at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Oliver O'Connell 28 April 2022 07:30

ICYMI: Heard pushes Depp to 'tell the world' he's a victim of domestic violence on taped call Johnny Depp concluded his lengthy testimony by responding to a recording in which ex-wife Amber Heard could be heard pushing him to "tell the world" that he's a victim of domestic violence." In a recording played in court, Heard told Depp, "tell the world, Johnny. Tell them 'I, Johnny Depp, a man, is (sic) a victim of domestic violence'". One of Depp's lawyers asked him what he said in response when he was asked if he was a victim of domestic abuse. "I said, 'Yes, I am,'" Depp responded. Maanya Sachdeva 28 April 2022 06:38

ICYMI: Depp says Heard 'despised' actor friend Paul Bettany On his fourth day on the stand at the Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, Depp told the court that Heard was jealous of the "instant connection" he had formed with Bettany and saw him as a "threat" to their time together. Oliver O'Connell 28 April 2022 05:30

What psychologist Dr Shannon Curry said about Amber Heard in the Johnny Depp trial The psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's legal team has told the court that Amber Heard has two personality disorders – borderline and histrionic disorder. Here's what she told the court: Oliver O'Connell 28 April 2022 04:00

ICYMI: Heard admits to hitting Depp in recording as he describes 'roundhouse punch' to court Ms Heard and Mr Depp argued about the physical altercation on the recording, during which she said she hit Mr Depp but she didn't "deck" him. She also told Mr Depp to "grow up", calling him a "baby". The recording was played in court last Wednesday. Oliver O'Connell 28 April 2022 02:30

Depp chuckles as building concierge tells court: 'I don't want to deal with this' Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court. The deposition of Alejandro Romero was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be taking part in the interview from his car. Gustaf Kilander has the story on one of the more bizarre depositions so far at the trial. Oliver O'Connell 28 April 2022 01:45

