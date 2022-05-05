Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard begins testimony describing alleged abuse by ex-husband

Amber Heard testifies about Johnny Depp allegedly hitting her for the first time

Amber Heard has taken the stand in the defamation trial of the lawsuit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Depp’s legal team rested their case against her on Tuesday in the fourth week of proceedings at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Beginning her testimony on Wednesday afternoon, Heard described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp as well as their first kiss, and a blossoming relationship while on the press tour for the movie The Rum Diary, leaving her “head over heels in love”.

Her testimony took on a darker edge as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her when she laughed at one of his tattoos. She also described his jealousy and drug and alcohol use, as well as alleged incidents including a forced cavity search and two occasions when he threatened to break the wrist of women who flirted with Heard.

Heard will continue her testimony on Thursday morning at 10am.

Show latest update 1651719639 What did Johnny Depp says in his testimony? Johnny Depp took the stand on Tuesday 19 April in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, giving witness testimony for four days. Here’s what we learned: Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 04:00 1651716939 Depp says relationship with Heard mirrored abuse by his mother Johnny Depp has likened his marriage to Amber Heard to his fraught relationship with his mother, calling it an “endless parade of insults”. He recalled how “demeaning name-calling”, being “berated” and “made a fool of” by Ms Heard would frequently escalate into full-scale arguments. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 03:15 1651715139 Heard’s psychologist testifies Depp ‘kicked her’ over ‘jealousy around James Franco’ While she was on the stand, Dr Hughes claimed Mr Depp perpetrated multiple acts of sexual and physical violence against Ms Heard over the course of their tumultous marriage, which ended in divorce in 2016. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 02:45 1651713339 ICYMI: Heard’s nurse testifies she was ‘jealous and anxious’ about Depp’s career Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 02:15 1651711539 Dep-hired psychologist listens as defence expert refutes testimony The psychologist hired by Johnny Depp to analyse Amber Heard appeared in court while a defence expert refuted her testimony from the witness stand. Dr Shannon Gray, a psychologist called by Mr Depp’s legal team, was seen sitting in the front row among other attendees as Dr Dawn Hughes, called by Ms Heard’s team, disagreed with her testimony. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 01:45 1651709739 Psychologist says Heard has PTSD from domestic violence She also dismissed the claim that the couple was responsible for “mutual abuse”, as testified by their marriage counsellor earlier in the trial. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 01:15 1651707939 Heard reveals Depp told her ‘yum’ after their first kiss on Rum Diary set Amber Heard has told a court that Johnny Depp told her “yum” after their first kiss on the Rum Diary movie set. The former couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia has heard how the couple met on the set of the 2011 movie, while both were already in relationships. Giving evidence for the first time, Ms Heard told the jury how she had visited Mr Depp in his trailer, after the pair had filmed a romantic shower scene together that she said “didn’t feel like a normal scene. It felt real.” Graeme Massie has the story. Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 00:45 1651706139 Heard claims Johnny Depp ripped her underwear and did ‘cavity search’ Amber Heard has claimed that Johnny Depp ripped her underwear and did a “cavity search” when he thought she had hidden cocaine. Gustaf Kilander reports on what Heard alleged today in court. Oliver O’Connell 5 May 2022 00:15 1651704339 Heard describes first time Depp allegedly hit her after she laughed at tattoo Amber Heard fought back tears and bit her lip as she described the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her after she laughed at his tattoo. The actress told a jury at the former couple’s defamation trial in Virginia that she was “heartbroken” when Mr Depp slapped her across the face three times in an alleged attack that she said had “changed her life”. Graeme Massie reports. Oliver O’Connell 4 May 2022 23:45 1651702539 Depp laughs as Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’ Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass of wine and taking off his boots when he came home. The actor said Ms Heard would get angry if he took off his own shoes. Gustaf Kilander reports. Oliver O’Connell 4 May 2022 23:15

Source Link Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard begins testimony describing alleged abuse by ex-husband