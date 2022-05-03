Johnny Depp trial – live: Addiction nurse tells court Amber Heard had ‘outbursts of rage’

Hollywood lawyer says Amber Heard op-ed hurt Johnny Depp’s career

The trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has entered its fourth week in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

On Monday, the jury heard from Depp’s security guard who described two fights between the couple at their Los Angeles penthouse, including one in which he claims Heard punched Depp.

Depp’s agent described his career leading up to and following the publication of the op-ed, calling it “catastrophic”. He said Depp lost his role in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and he was unable to sign any studio productions in the years after.

Further testimony was given by a nurse employed by Heard who said she was prone to outbursts of rage and described apparent injuries after the couple had allegedly fought. The nurse’s testimony will resume Wednesday.

Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand this week.

