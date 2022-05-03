Johnny Depp trial – live: Addiction nurse tells court Amber Heard had ‘outbursts of rage’

The trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has entered its fourth week in Fairfax, Virginia.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
On Monday, the jury heard from Depp’s security guard who described two fights between the couple at their Los Angeles penthouse, including one in which he claims Heard punched Depp.
Depp’s agent described his career leading up to and following the publication of the op-ed, calling it “catastrophic”. He said Depp lost his role in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and he was unable to sign any studio productions in the years after.
Further testimony was given by a nurse employed by Heard who said she was prone to outbursts of rage and described apparent injuries after the couple had allegedly fought. The nurse’s testimony will resume Wednesday.
Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand this week.
Mr McGivern, who appeared in court on Monday via video link from Los Angeles, said the fight took place on 23 March 2015. Ms Heard left during an argument and came back with her sister Whitney. The bodyguard testified that he felt it was time to get Mr Depp away from the situation.
Lawyer says he believes Heard thought she would benefit from abuse claims
An entertainment lawyer has said that he assumes that Amber Heard may have thought that bringing up claims of abuse against Johnny Depp could have been a benefit to her.
Richard Marks was asked during his testimony if he knew of any actresses whose careers improved after levelling allegations of domestic abuse against men in Hollywood.
While Mr Marks said he didn’t know of any, he went on to speculate, “I assume Amber Heard thought her career would get better by bringing this out. I don’t know”.
What needs to be proved in court for Depp to win defamation case?
The trial is expected to last for a total of six weeks. Depp and Heard’s respective legal teams will deliver their closing arguments, and a jury will deliberate to reach a verdict.
Three weeks of proceedings have elapsed, and three remain to take place.
Here is what you need to know about the case moving forward:
Bizarre moment Depp laughs as security guard speaks about his penis in court
There was a light moment in court on Thursday during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard when the actor burst out laughing after his bodyguard was asked if he had seen the actor’s penis.
The bizarre parasocial fans of the Depp v Heard trial
Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another brings alpacas to Fairfax every day in the hope of raising the actor’s spirits
Petition to remove Heard from Aquaman sequel nears 3 million signatures
The petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is nearing its goal of three million signatures as the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp continued.
Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’
The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.
Ellie Harrison reports.
Amber Heard: What we know about her career, background and family life
While Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right.
Below is an in-depth look into who Amber Heard is, including her early life, film and television career and everything in-between.
Voices: ‘Team Depp’ or ‘Team Heard’? How your answer says a lot about you
For the Deppites and the Heardians, it feels as if a member of their own tribe or family are in peril in court, writes Sean O’Grady.
