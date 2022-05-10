Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor’s lawyer appears thrilled as Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss

Tears, sex scenes and James Franco: Depp v Heard trial continues

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week. Judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference and informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.

Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.

Earlier she described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp and a blossoming relationship as she fell “head over heels in love”. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.

Heard and Depp tell very different versions of Australia fight

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about what they each allege happened during a violent incident in Australia in early 2015, when the latter actor severed his finger.

Ms Heard and Mr Depp have both been asked about the alleged incident as part of the defamation trial opposing them in Fairfax, Virginia.

Key revelations in the trial so far

A timeline of Depp and Heard's relationship, allegations, and court battles

Here is a timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship, separation, and court battles, from when they are said to have started dating to the latest trial:

Voices: The unbearable memeification of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Voices: Why are any of us laughing about Depp v Heard?

Victoria Richards writes:

Jokes about the trial call into question what we deem ‘funny’ or ‘fair game’ – it’s easy to forget that while these are celebrities, their lives seemingly ripe for consumption and savage dissection, they are also people.

Heard references previous claim Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs

On the stand on Thursday in the defamation trial between the two actors, Ms Heard walked through one of many fights between herself and Mr Depp, with this one taking place in March 2015.

Profile: Amber Heard

While Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right.

Below is an in-depth look into who Amber Heard is, including her early life, film and television career and everything in-between.

He said, she said

There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife.

Why is the trial on hiatus?

Having begun on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, the trial is will resume on 16 May at 9am.

Voices: What have we learnt from #MeToo? Johnny Depp v Amber Heard holds the answer

MeToo was supposed to herald a new age with increased understanding of the dynamics of abusive relationships and the maltreatment of survivors of sexual violence, writes Katie Edwards.

