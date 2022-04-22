Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor testifies on vulgar Amber Heard texts, assaulting cabinets, and blood painting

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream

Lawyers representing Amber Heard have cross-examined Johnny Depp for a full day following his two days of testimony in the $50m (£38.2m) defamation lawsuit he brought against his ex-wife.

The trial has now adjourned, and resumes on Monday for a third week at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote. Although she did not name him, his lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor described it.

The actor has testified about a traumatic childhood with an abusive mother saying his relationship with Heard mirrored that, describing her as “bullying” him.

On Thursday, Heard’s lawyers challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about her, his drug use and drinking, and the length of his period of sobriety.

His account of the severing of his finger in Australia was also disputed, and pictures of messages scrawled across mirrors in blood and paint were shown to the court, as well as several secretly recorded arguments and fights.

Show latest update 1650616200 ICYMI: Depp cringes as he describes seeing photo of faeces on his bed Johnny Depp described seeing a photo of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Amber Heard as he testified in court. Mr Depp said on Wednesday 20 April that he didn’t see Ms Heard between 22 April and 21 May 2016 as he had “received some news that was as absurd and grotesque and cruel, and then I was shown a picture of what the problem was”. Gustaf Kilander reports. Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 09:30 1650612600 Depp and Heard: A timeline As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit adjourns for another week in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s legal history. Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 08:30 1650605400 Before the court adjourned, a shocking audio recording was played of Depp and Heard. It appears to be Depp playing with a blunt knife and asking Heard to cut him. She warns him repeatedly he is going to hurt himself and that the knife is too dull to cut skin. Here’s an excerpt of the recording: Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 06:30 1650600900 ICYMI: Couple’s former marriage counselor says pair engaged in ‘mutual abuse’ Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair. Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes, you’re right.” “He had been well controlled for, I don’t know – 20, 30 years, and both were victims of abuse in their homes, but I thought he had been well controlled for decades,” she added. “And then with Ms Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.” Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 05:15 1650598212 Depp asked about texts saying he wanted ‘burn and drown’ Heard Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Thursday morning for cross-examination in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He was asked about texts saying he wanted to “burn” and “drown” Ms Heard. Mr Depp was asked if English actor Paul Bettany was “a good friend you’ve done rugs with” – a question Mr Depp said was strange, but he later confirmed both aspects. Gustaf Kilander reports. Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 04:30 1650595559 In pictures: Today in court Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022 Actress Amber Heard speaks to her legal team during the defamation trial against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Depp pictured in the witness box as Heard consults with her legal team (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Spectators fill the courtroom after a lunch recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Court Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 03:45 1650592859 Depp reacts to photo of him asleep on opioids with spilt ice cream in lap The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Gustaf Kilander reports. Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 03:00 1650590159 ICYMI: Heard admits hitting Depp in audio played to court Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard admits hitting ex-husband in audio played to court Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 02:15 1650587459 Depp trial shown messages he scrawled in blood and paint after severing finger The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been shown messages and “reminders” Mr Depp scrawled in blood and paint after severing his finger in a fight during which he claims Ms Heard threw two vodka bottles at him. The actor recounted the ordeal in court on Wednesday on the second day of his testimony in his defamation trial against Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. Among the pillars of Mr Depp’s case is his claim that he was a victim of abuse by Ms Heard. Of the March 2015 incident in Australia which left him with a grisly finger injury, he told the court: “It was all getting too crazy.” Gustaf Kilander reports on today’s developments in court. Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 01:30 1650584759 Watch: Heard secretly recorded Depp slamming cabinets Amber Heard secretly films Johnny Depp slamming cupboards Oliver O’Connell 22 April 2022 00:45

Source Link Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor testifies on vulgar Amber Heard texts, assaulting cabinets, and blood painting