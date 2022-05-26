Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor slams Amber Heard for ‘spewing’ Kate Moss claims

Depp says it is ‘insane’ to hear ‘heinous’ accusations of sexual violence from Heard

WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Johnny Depp’s rebuttal case in the defamation trial of his ex-wife Amber Heard is close to concluding at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.

The rebuttal case for the counterclaim will be heard on Thursday, and closing arguments are scheduled for Friday before the jury deliberates.

On Wednesday, supermodel and Depp-ex Kate Moss testified the actor did not push her down some stairs in the 1990s as had been rumoured and mentioned in testimony. Heard’s team hit back following her testimony.

Depp returned to the stand and denied knowledge of his attorney’s defamatory statements about his ex-wife. The actor called her allegations of abuse “unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false”.

Later, graphic texts written by the actor about Heard were shown to the court and there were tense exchanges with counsel.

Show latest update 1653541200 Watch: Depp chuckles as he says he ‘misses’ the tip of his finger that was severed in fight with Heard Johnny Depp chuckles as he says he ‘misses’ the tip of his finger that was severed in fight with Amber Heard Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 06:00 1653537558 Depp denies involvement in Waldman statements calling Heard abuse claims a ‘hoax’ Johnny Depp has returned to the witness stand to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against Amber Heard. Mr Depp was called back for his own team’s rebuttal on Wednesday (25 May) and his direct testimony began with questions about his former attorney Adam Waldman. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 04:59 1653534918 Psychologist hired by Depp discredits Heard’s PTSD diagnosis saying symptoms are ‘frequently feigned’ Testifying for Amber Heard’s defence on 3 May, clinical psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes said that the actress does suffer from PTSD stemming from domestic violence. “I diagnosed Ms Heard with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder… and the cause was the intimate partner violence by Mr Depp,” Dr Hughes said at the time. On Wednesday, Dr Curry was called to the stand by Mr Depp’s team and said her testimony “will be used to rebut” Dr Hughes’ evidence. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 04:15 1653532218 Heard team hits back after Kate Moss denies claim Depp pushed her down stairs A source close to Amber Heard has offered a strong response to Kate Moss denying a claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs during their relationship in the 1990s. Megan Sheets reports: Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 03:30 1653529518 Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs In one of the briefest pieces of testimony in the entire trial, Kate Moss confirms she had a romantic relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998 and says he did not push her downstairs during a vacation the couple took. She says she slipped on wet steps and hurt her back and Depp got her medical attention. Moss says Depp never pushed her down any steps. Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 02:45 1653526818 Court hears how Elon Musk made $250K donation to artist non-profit in Heard’s name Appearing as a witness for Mr Depp via video deposition on Tuesday (24 May), Jennifer Howell told the jury that she received an anonymous check for $250,000 “around 2018” for her nonprofit The Art of Elysium. The check reportedly said that it was in honour of Ms Heard. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 02:00 1653524118 What did the Washington Post op-ed actually say? The current court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard centres around an opinion piece Heard wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Depp has sued ex-wife Heard for alleged defamation over the article. While Depp was not named, he claims her allegations the piece made it difficult for him to land movie roles. Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 01:15 1653521418 Most viral moments from the media circus defamation trial Former husband and wife Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are approaching the end of their bitter defamation trial in Virginia, which has attracted headlines across the world over the last six weeks as well as a feverish international audience online. Fans of the Hollywood actors have closely followed proceedings from the Fairfax County courthouse on TikTok and Instagram, obsessing over the testimonies offered, cutting clips of their favourite exchanges, making unlikely stars of the attorneys involved and cheerleading for their preferred side. Here is an overview of some of the many viral episodes from the marathon trial as it enters its final days. Oliver O’Connell 26 May 2022 00:30 1653518718 Will Amber Heard ever act again? But what impact could the trial and its fallout on her career going forward? Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 23:45 1653516018 Will Johnny Depp ever act again? Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the claims. Though his future presence in Hollywood productions is unconfirmed as of yet, Depp is reported to have at least one acting role in the pipeline. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 25 May 2022 23:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor slams Amber Heard for ‘spewing’ Kate Moss claims