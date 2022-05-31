Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor joins Jeff Beck for surprise performance as Amber Heard verdict looms

Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’

The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m.

In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after he claims it was “ruined” by Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.

In their closing, Heard’s lawyers said a ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing, adding he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.

As the verdict looms, Depp turned up to perform alongside Jeff Beck in the UK on Sunday.

Show latest update 1653969540 RECAP: Depp’s testimony on Heard Depp’s testimony on Heard, which spanned three and a half days in April, centred around his claim that she was the abuser, not him. He described how they fell in love quickly after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary before everything went downhill. Below are the key revelations from his testimony: Oliver O’Connell 31 May 2022 04:59 1653962400 RECAP: Heard’s testimony on Depp Heard gave her account of her tumultuous relationship with Mr Depp over several days of testimony earlier this month. She began by providing background how they met and they fell in love, before sharing several allegations of physical abuse and sexual assault. Below are the key revelations from her testimony: Oliver O’Connell 31 May 2022 03:00 1653955200 How Depp and Heard each made their case for being a victim, not a perpetrator, of abuse After six weeks of testimony, the jury in the high-profile defamation trial finally began deliberating on Friday afternoon. Rachel Sharp reports from Fairfax, Virginia, on what you need to know about the case. Oliver O’Connell 31 May 2022 01:00 1653948000 Most viral moments from the media circus defamation trial Former husband and wife Depp and Heard are finally approaching the end of their bitter defamation trial, which has attracted headlines across the world over the last six weeks as well as a feverish international audience online. Fans of the Hollywood actors have closely followed proceedings from the Fairfax County courthouse on TikTok and Instagram , obsessing over the testimonies offered, cutting clips of their favourite exchanges, making unlikely stars of the attorneys involved and cheerleading for their preferred side. Here is an overview of some of the many viral episodes from the marathon trial ahead of closing arguments on Friday: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 23:00 1653944400 Will Amber Heard ever act again? But what impact could the trial and its fallout on her career going forward? Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 22:00 1653940800 Will Johnny Depp ever act again? Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the claims. Though his future presence in Hollywood productions is unconfirmed as of yet, Depp is reported to have at least one acting role in the pipeline. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 21:00 1653937200 Depp grilled about photos from honeymoon where he claims Heard punched him Also in his testimony on Wednesday, Depp was grilled about the photos taken during his 2015 honeymoon with Heard, in which he claims she punched him. Depp has said the photos show him with a black eye on the Orient Express from Bangkok to Singapore, but Heard’s attorneys sought to undermine that. The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 20:00 1653933600 Depp said Heard was ‘begging for global humiliation’ after she filed for restraining order In a 2016 text shared in the court, Depp said Heard was “begging for global humiliation” after she filed for a restraining order. The text was allegedly sent on 15 August 2016, according to court documents – a few months after Ms Heard sought a restraining order against Mr Depp in late May that same year. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 19:00 1653926400 Depp calls Heard’s abuse allegations ‘unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false’ Giving rebuttal testimony in the defamation case he brought against his ex-wife on Wednesday, Depp told the court listening to her testimony regarding alleged abuse was “unimaginably brutal” and what she said in the witness box was “all false”. In direct examination by his own legal team, Mr Depp was asked what it has been like to hear Ms Heard’s testimony during the trial. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 17:00 1653922800 What are the ‘Waldman statements’? Heard’s $100m countersuit centres around her claim that Depp defamed her in multiple statements to the press via his attorney Adam Waldman after she published the 2018 op-ed at the heart of Depp’s suit. Below, The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains what the statements are: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 16:00

