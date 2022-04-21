Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor describes fights with Amber Heard, horrific finger injury and faeces on bed

Johnny Depp explains why he didn’t leave Amber Heard

Johnny Depp testified for a second day in his $50m (£38.2m) defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Cross-examination began at the end of the day and will continue on Thursday morning.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote. Although she did not name him, his lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood — as Depp described it in testimony.

The actor recalled a traumatic childhood with an abusive mother and said his relationship with Heard mirrored that, accusing her of “bullying” him.

He described a tumultuous time together, including a fight in which his finger was severed, the time human faeces was found on his bed, and what he says happened on the night Heard accused him of throwing a phone at her in their penthouse, shortly before divorce proceedings began.

Heard has filed a $100m (£76.6m) counterclaim against Depp for nuisance and immunity from the actor’s allegations. Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun newspaper over the same article by Heard.

Show latest update 1650528000 ‘Blood was just pouring out’: Depp recalls vodka bottle fight that led to severed finger “I felt no pain at first all,” he said. “I felt heat and as if something was dripping down my hand.” “I was looking directly at my bones sticking out,” he added. “Blood was just pouring out.” Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 09:00 1650524400 Depp reveals why his daughter didn’t attend his wedding to Heard Johnny Depp was asked about his wedding to Amber Heard on day two of his testimony in a high-profile defamation case. During his testimony, Depp said his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest of his two children with Vanessa Paradis, did not attend his wedding to Heard in 2015. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 08:00 1650517200 Depp reveals Winona Ryder tattoo that Amber Heard didn’t like Johnny Depp’s taste in tattoos was brought up during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard as he revealed there’s one in particular she didn’t like, according to his testimony on Wednesday. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 06:00 1650513660 ‘Endless parade of insults’: Depp says relationship with Heard mirrored abuse by his mother Johnny Depp has likened his marriage to Amber Heard to his fraught relationship with his mother, calling it an “endless parade of insults”. He recalled how “demeaning name calling”, being “berated” and “made a fool of” by Ms Heard would frequently escalate into full scale arguments. Megan Sheets reports. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 05:01 1650510957 ‘The lowest point in my life’: Depp accuses Amber Heard of denying him withdrawal meds during detox Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of denying him withdrawal medication as he tried to detox from opioids, calling it “the lowest point in my life”. Mr Depp told the court that although he was not comfortable admitting it publicly, he owned a private island in the Bahamas, where he traveled with private nurse Debbie Lloyd and Ms Heard to detox. He told the court, during his defamation trial against his ex-wife, about the pain he felt as he tried to kick the drugs, describing it as “like nothing I’ve ever experienced before”. Graeme Massie reports from Los Angeles. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 04:15 1650508257 Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as movie premiere and daughter’s birthday, says Depp Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday. “I felt like it was incredibly cruel…. I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia. Graeme Massie reports. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 03:30 1650507057 Depp tells how his mother’s death made him realise he wanted a divorce Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 03:10 1650505557 Depp cringes as he describes seeing photo of faeces on his bed Johnny Depp described seeing a photo of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Amber Heard as he testified in court. Mr Depp said on Wednesday 20 April that he didn’t see Ms Heard between 22 April and 21 May 2016 as he had “received some news that was as absurd and grotesque and cruel, and then I was shown a picture of what the problem was”. He said he was shown a photo of “our bed and on my side of the bed was human faecal matter, so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there”. Mr Depp said his “initial response” was to “laugh”. Gustaf Kilander has the story. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 02:45 1650502857 Depp describes Heard’s friends taking MDMA at wedding Johnny Depp was asked about his wedding to Amber Heard on day two of his testimony in a high-profile defamation case. Asked whether anyone consumed drugs at the wedding, Depp answered affirmatively. Asked who he observed taking drugs at the wedding, he said “a number of people were taking MDMA”. He named “Amber”, a “couple of friends of mine”, and mentioned some additional names before adding: “All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.” Clémence Michallon reports. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 02:00 1650500157 Depp describes severing finger in vodka bottle fight Johnny Depp has described in graphic detail a fight with his former wife Amber Heard during which he claims she threw a vodka bottle at him, severing his finger. Among the pillars of Mr Depp’s case is his claim that he was a victim of abuse by Ms Heard. Of the March 2015 incident in Australia which left him with a grisly finger injury, he told the court: “It was all getting too crazy.” Gustaf Kilander reports. Oliver O’Connell 21 April 2022 01:15

Source Link Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor describes fights with Amber Heard, horrific finger injury and faeces on bed