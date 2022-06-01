Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor asks to strike part of Amber Heard closing as jury ends day 2 of deliberation

Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’

The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resumed deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a $100m counterclaim.

In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.

In their closing, Heard’s lawyers said ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing arguments, adding that he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.

Depp’s team on Tuesday filed a failed motion to strike part of Heard’s closing which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other abuse victims.

Clemence Michallon 1 June 2022 01:45 1654041610 Why the defamation trial is being held in Virginia The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has unfolded well outside their normal Hollywood orbit – at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Mr Depp’s suit against his ex-wife alleges that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. The trial is taking place in Fairfax because the online edition of The Post is published via servers in the county, allowing Mr Depp to sue her in that area. Gustaf Kilander reports: Clemence Michallon 1 June 2022 01:00 1654038910 The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial Throughout the past six weeks, the historic trial has attracted worldwide headlines, a frenzy of fans, and memorable viral moments. But what has caught people’s attention more than just the trial’s wild claims are the social media users who have taken the case into their own hands, writes Meredith Clark: The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another posts videos online suggesting a secret relationship between Depp and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez Clemence Michallon 1 June 2022 00:15 1654036210 Updates from the courtroom Jurors broke for lunch earlier on Tuesday 31 May. According to the Law & Crime network, some movement was seen in the courtroom, but there was no major development over the first half of the day. Speaking to The Washington Post, Jamie R. Abrams, a University of Louisville law professor, said of the jurors: “One challenge that they are likely facing is staying focused on the case at hand without allowing all of their own lived experiences and biases to lead them to a snap judgment that is not supported by the testimony. “The jury instructions are very concrete in helping jurors do that focusing as a legal matter, but this is a real challenge on a human level.” Clemence Michallon 31 May 2022 23:30 1654033510 How does the jury work? A jury of seven people has been assembled for this case. According to Court TV, the jurors include five men and two women, with two alternate jurors remaining on standby if one of the main pool is dismissed or needs to drop out. Clemence Michallon 31 May 2022 22:45 1654032015 Why does Depp’s team want to strike part of Heard’s closing? Depp’s lawyers raised concern over an “inappropriate argument” in Heard’s closing statement in a filing in Fairfax County District Court on Tuesday as the jury deliberated for a second day in the couple’s defamation case. They asked a judge to strike the argument from the record, instruct the jury to disregard it and to revise the Special Verdict Form. The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains: Megan Sheets 31 May 2022 22:20 1654031410 A trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo With both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resting their cases in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial, it now comes down to the jury to decide the verdict. In a case where both former spouses have leveled serious allegations of domestic violence against one other and where tens of millions of dollars are at stake, social media has increasingly hijacked proceedings. The online obsession spurs a troubling question: Does the verdict really matter? Rachel Sharp reports: Clemence Michallon 31 May 2022 22:10

