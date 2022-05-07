Johnny Depp trial – live: Actor and Amber Heard release duelling confident statements

Amber Heard says Depp denied prenup request and told her only way out of marriage is death

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard delivered her second day of testimony on Thursday in the trial over a defamation lawsuit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

The trial is on hiatus for a week with both sides issuing statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.

On Thursday, Heard spoke extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.

Heard had previously described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp and a blossoming relationship as she fell “head over heels in love”. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.

Show latest update 1651914000 Depp and Heard almost ran into each other in court after her sexual assault testimony Johnny Depp and Amber Heard nearly ran into each other as the court took a break shortly after her testimony on an alleged sexual assault by Mr Depp. Court security stopped Mr Depp from walking out of the courtroom at the break, allowing Ms Heard to leave the witness stand and head back to her legal team on the other side of the room. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 10:00 1651906800 Heard claims Depp accused her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne Heard returned to the witness stand for a second day on Thursday 5 May, where she told the court that Depp had accused her of having an affair with Redmayne while they were filming The Danish Girl (2015). Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 08:00 1651899600 How courtroom live-streaming turned an ugly battle between Depp and Heard into a circus Tom Murray reports on how the lines between justice and entertainment have blurred. Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 06:00 1651895961 Voices: Johnny Depp was lovable onscreen – it doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy A lot of people have fond memories of growing up with Johnny Depp’s films – I get it. But this is ultimately irrelevant, writes Sunny Hundal. Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 04:59 1651893321 Heard tells court she thought Depp was going to kill her Amber Heard told a court that she thought Johnny Depp was going to kill her “without realising it” as a jury was shown photos of injuries she claims he inflicted on her. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 04:15 1651890621 Depp and Heard issue duelling statements sharing confidence in trial as court breaks for week Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have issued duelling statements sharing confidence in their respective legal teams’ standing their defamation trial as the Virginia court proceedings take a week’s break. Following incendiary testimony by Ms Heard on Thursday, in which she claimed Mr Depp sexually assaulted her, a spokesperson for Mr Depp said in a statement released to media outlets that “as Mr Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination”. A spokesperson for Ms Heard told The Independent that “as evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor”. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 03:30 1651887921 Heard sobs as she recounts fight where Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her The Hollywood actress claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star slammed her against a wall, threw bottles at her and ripped off her nightgown in a drug-fuelled rage in Australia in March 2015. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 02:45 1651885221 Heard references previous claim Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs On the stand on Thursday in the defamation trial between the two actors, Ms Heard walked through one of many fights between herself and Mr Depp, with this one taking place in March 2015. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 02:00 1651882521 Heard tells court Depp cheated on her after their wedding Amber Heard has testified that Johnny Depp cheated on her with another woman just after the former couple got married. A jury at their multi-million dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, was told by the actress that her husband had an “on-and-off” relationship with the woman, who he had been text messaging. “I found his iPad open, he had been texting someone with it open, he had passed out, and I saw he was texting a woman he had a relationship with on and off at the beginning of our relationship so I recognised the name but the date was right after the wedding.” Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 01:15 1651879821 Heard says Depp subjected her to ‘disgusting’ and violent grilling about sex scene Read more: Oliver O’Connell 7 May 2022 00:30

