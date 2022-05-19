Johnny Depp trial: Lance Bass deletes viral TikTok mocking Amber Heard’s testimony after backlash

Lance Bass has deleted the TikTok video of him mocking Amber Heard’s court testimony.

After being widely condemned, the former *NSYNC member has removed the viral video in which he “reenacted” part of Heard’s testimony.

The clip – which was shared on Monday (16 May) – saw Bass act out part of the Aquaman star’s testimony, in which she spoke about the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her.

He captioned the clip: “In honour of the trial starting back up… Had. To. Do. It.”

Bass’s video was met with backlash, with many criticising the musician for mocking an alleged victim of domestic violence.

“Make him irrelevant forever,” posted one person. “What a tool. Sick and phony why they all mock Amber (a woman) and never the man… misogyny.”

Many people branded Bass’s clip “disgusting and disturbing”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Bass for comment.

The comments, however, are no longer accessible, given that Bass has deleted the TikTok video.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£40.1m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t specifically name him, Depp claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

A petition calling for Heard’s removal from the Aquaman sequel is on the cusp of reaching 4.5 million signatures.

Earlier this week, she said that she has been branded a “liar” in public due to Depp’s status as “the bigger star”.

You can follow along with live updates from the trial here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

