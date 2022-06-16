An anonymous Johnny Depp trial juror has said that the revelation that Amber Heard didn’t donate her $7m divorce settlement was “a fiasco for her”.

Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez told Ms Heard during the trial, “you still haven’t donated the $7m divorce settlement to charity”.

“Incorrect,” Ms Heard responded. “I pledged the entirety … I use pledge and donation synonymous with one another”.

“She goes on a talk show in the UK,” the anonymous male juror noted, according to ABC News. “The video shows her sitting there telling the host she gave all that money away.”

“And the terms she used in that video clip were ‘I gave it away’, ‘I donated it’, ‘it’s gone’,” he added. “But the fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial juror says revelation Amber Heard didn’t donate $7m divorce settlement was a ‘fiasco’