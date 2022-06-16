Johnny Depp trial juror says Amber Heard’s ‘ice cold’ testimony was perceived as ‘crocodile tears’

A juror on the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has broken his silence to reveal that her “ice cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel.

The male juror, whose name and juror number was not released, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview airing Thursday morning that the jury found the Aquaman actress’s emotional testimony “didn’t add up” and they believed her to be the “aggressor” in the former couple’s doomed relationship.

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury,” he said.

“All of us were very uncomfortable… she would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold… some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears’.”

He added: “A lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up… The majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor.”

The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury that sided with Mr Depp in the bombshell case, said that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “more believable” and “real” when he took the stand.

“A lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable… he just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions,” he said.

“His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

Mr Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.

Following an explosive six-week trial, a jury of seven determined that Ms Heard had defamed him on all three counts.

Jurors awarded Mr Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Ms Heard won one of her three counterclaims against her ex-husband, with the jury finding that Mr Depp – via his lawyer Adam Waldman – defamed her by branding her abuse allegations “fake” and a “sexual violence hoax”.

She was awarded $2m in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the Aquaman actor $8.35m out of pocket.

The juror’s comments about the deliberations come after Ms Heard sat down for an interview with NBC’s Today Show host Savannah Guthrie.

Ms Heard has said she plans to appeal the verdict.

Meanwhile, Mr Depp is gearing up for another legal fight in an upcoming lawsuit brought by former colleague Gregg “Rocky” Brooks.

Mr Brooks has accused Mr Depp of punching him twice on the set of the crime drama City of Lies back in April 2017.

