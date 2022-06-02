Amber Heard will appeal a Virginia jury’s verdict in the multi-million dollar lawsuit brought against her by Johnny Depp.

Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for the Aquaman actor, told The New York Times about Ms Heard’s decision to appeal after the jury ruled in Mr Depp’s favour after three days of deliberation.

Ms Heard has been ordered to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $15m in damages, after Mr Depp sued her for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

Mr Depp claimed Ms Heard’s article adversely impacted his ability to land the kinds of Hollywood roles he once used to.

Ms Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100m, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing the lawsuit against her as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The jury also awarded Ms Heard $2m for one part of her own counterclaim, that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Ms Heard and Mr Depp for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard to appeal verdict after jury rules in Pirates actor’s favour