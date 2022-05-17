Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard explains audio where she admitted to ‘hitting’ Pirates actor

Amber Heard has explained audio the court had heard earlier of her admitting to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp by saying there was a “disparity” between a punch, “which Johnny did often”, and “having to hit him in my defense”.

The Aquaman actor completed her direct testimony in the defamation trial between her and Mr Depp when it resumed on Monday (16 May) after a week-long hiatus.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for allegedly defaming him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

The 58-year-old actor has claimed Ms Heard’s accusations of abuse have impacted his ability to land the kind of movie roles he once used to.

While Mr Depp is not named in the op-ed, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

In addition to denying he ever hit Ms Heard, Mr Depp has accused his ex-wife of domestic violence during their turbulent relationship.

Last month, while he was on stand, the court heard the audio recording in which Ms Heard admitted to “hitting” Mr Depp but claimed she didn’t “deck” him. She can also be heard telling Mr Depp to “grow up”, and calling him a “baby”.

On Monday, the Aquaman actor’s attorney asked her about the audio recording, first played in court on 20 April, when Ms Heard responded about what she meant to say.

“There’s two different situations that we’re referencing in this fight, two different altercations between Johnny and I, involving the door,” she told the Fairfax County court house, where the trial is currently underway.

“The first of which, where I’m talking about ‘hitting’ him… What that conversation is about is about the disparity between Johnny and I, in our physical fights,” the 35-year-old said.

“The disparity of how he would proactively punch me and I would have to resort to reactively hitting him. I’m talking about the difference between a punch, which Johnny did often, and me having to hit him in my defense.

“Even if he wasn’t twice my size, they’re very different and I’m pointing out the difference to him.”

“You told me to do it. You told me ‘go do that’,” Ms Heard can be heard saying in the recording.

“You punched me in the f****** thing,” Mr Depp responded.

“You figured it all out,” Ms Heard said, adding, “I didn’t punch you by the way. I’m sorry that I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap.”

“I was hitting you, I was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

“Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched,” Mr Depp replied.

“You didn’t get punched, you got hit,” she said. “I’m sorry. I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f****** deck you. I f****** was hitting you. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was. But you’re fine. I did not hurt you.”

“What am I supposed to do? Do this? I’m not sitting here bitching about it, am I? You are – that’s the difference between me and you. You’re a f****** baby,” she added.

As Mr Depp begins to respond, Ms Heard replies back, saying “you are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny”.

The actor testified she would “never hurt Johnny” and denied that “Mr Depp is your victim” in court on Monday. Ms Heard is seeking “not less than $100m” for nuisance and immunity from Mr Depp’s claims.

