Johnny Depp to watch verdict being read from UK in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp will watch the verdict being read in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard from the UK.

“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom,” a source close to Mr Depp told Law & Crime in a statement.

“Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour,” a spokesperson for Ms Heard told The Independent.

Jurors reached a verdict in Mr Depp’s multi-million dollar lawsuit after around 13 hours of deliberations.

Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for $50m US over a Washington Post op-ed titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of proceedings, jurors have reached a decision on the matter which is due to be read out at 3pm ET and 8pm UK time.

Mr Depp has consistently denied the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years” during his own evidence during the trial.

During closing remarks, both sides urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

Ms Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others, while the actor’s representatives said her claims were “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors”.

In the past few days, Mr Depp has made appearances on stage alongside musician Jeff Beck in the UK.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp to watch verdict being read from UK in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard