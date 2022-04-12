The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements. Mr Depp’s attorneys painted Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career.
They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse.
The attorneys also noted Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Mr Heard.
Mr Depp is scheduled to testify during the hearing.
Source Link Johnny Depp to testify as lawyers claim Amber Heard is a ‘compulsive liar’