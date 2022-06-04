Johnny Depp To Return As Jack Sparrow? Former Disney Executive Says, 'I Absolutely Believe'

Now that the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case is finally over, Depp’s fans have only one question, ‘Will he ever return as Jack Sparrow’? Disney removed Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse. It has been reported that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is under works, but actress Margot Robbie will lead the cast instead of Depp. Now, a former Disney Executive has said that Johnny could return to the franchise post-verdict.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp Says Disney Wanted To Cut Ties And Remove Him From ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Just ‘To Be Safe’

A former Disney executive told People that Depp could be asked to return to the Pirates franchise soon. The former exec said, “I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.

The insider added, “With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is a huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp To Ever Return To ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’? This Is What Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Has To Say

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has made it very clear that he has no intentions to return as Jack Sparrow. During the libel case, Heard’s lawyer asked Depp, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”Depp answered: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Johnny Depp To Return As Jack Sparrow? Former Disney Executive Says, 'I Absolutely Believe'