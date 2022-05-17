Johnny Depp To Ever Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'? This Is What Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Has To Say

In the lieu of Amber Heard’s allegations on Johnny Depp, Disney had removed Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise back in 2018. Following that it was reported that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in works with Margot Robbie leading the cast. During his recent testimony in court, Depp said that will never be going back to work with Disney again, however, the franchise’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer has something else to say.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp Says Disney Wanted To Cut Ties And Remove Him From ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Just ‘To Be Safe’

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was in works and that Disney is working on two screenplays, one that includes Margot Robbie and one that doesn’t. When asked if Johnny Depp would return as Jack Sparrow, Bruckheimer said, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.” Here is how netizens reacted to the announcement.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp Claims He ‘Never Struck’ Ex Amber Heard; Says He Has Waited 6 Years To Tell His Side Of Story

nothing against margot robbie, but johnny depp IS pirates of the caribbean. as the world learns the truth, i hope disney realizes that they wrongfully punished someone for being abused.#justiceforjohnnydepp https://t.co/DIK4m2yUcG — grace (@IoveIyleo) May 15, 2022

Jerry Bruckheimer said its unlikely at this point that Johnny Depp would return to a potential sixth Pirates of the Caribbean to play Captain Jack Sparrow again. Why the hell would he return?! Good luck continuing with a 6th film, Depp was the heart and soul of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/n8LfMkPweO — Mark Swaine (@MKSwaine) May 15, 2022

When you think yourself dumb, remember there’s some Disney producer out there making a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp. — Dan Vasc (@Dan_Vasc) May 16, 2022

The only Jack Sparrow I know. Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/MdWKFxQX4j — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) April 29, 2022

Sorry Disney…. You screwed up. There is no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow. No Jack Sparrow without Johnny….. pic.twitter.com/C0ZbmdYS9a — kim (@kimann0716) May 15, 2022

This serves as a reminder that Pirates of The Caribbean only did well because Johnny Depp adapted the character of Captain Jack Sparrow into an eccentric pirate that Disney initially didn’t want because they thought it was “too gay.” — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) May 15, 2022

Nobody is watching a “Pirates Of The Caribbean” movie without Johnny Depp sha https://t.co/0kl1DKD9Tj — Onishina Omo Ibadan 😋 (@hipherhorluwar) May 15, 2022

Disney and Warner Bros had faced flak from Depp’s fans for removing him from their upcoming projects. Meanwhile, earlier during his testimony in court, Depp made it very clear that he had no intentions on returning to the franchise. Heard’s lawyer asked Depp, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”Depp answered: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Johnny Depp To Ever Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'? This Is What Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Has To Say