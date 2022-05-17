Johnny Depp To Ever Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'? This Is What Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Has To Say

In the lieu of Amber Heard’s allegations on Johnny Depp, Disney had removed Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise back in 2018. Following that it was reported that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in works with Margot Robbie leading the cast. During his recent testimony in court, Depp said that will never be going back to work with Disney again, however, the franchise’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer has something else to say.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was in works and that Disney is working on two screenplays, one that includes Margot Robbie and one that doesn’t. When asked if Johnny Depp would return as Jack Sparrow, Bruckheimer said, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.” Here is how netizens reacted to the announcement.

Disney and Warner Bros had faced flak from Depp’s fans for removing him from their upcoming projects. Meanwhile, earlier during his testimony in court, Depp made it very clear that he had no intentions on returning to the franchise. Heard’s lawyer asked Depp, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”Depp answered: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

