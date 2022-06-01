Johnny Depp thanks jury for giving ‘me my life back’ after defamation trial verdict

Johnny Depp has thanked a Virginia jury for giving ‘me my life back’ after their defamation trial verdict in his case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp, who said he was “humbled” by the jury’s verdict, won his defamation case against Ms Heard and she was ordered to pay the actor $15m in damages.

But the jury also awarded Ms Heard $2m for one part of her own counterclaim, that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.

Mr Depp was not in the courtroom to hear the verdict, instead, he was spotted out at a pub in Newcastle in the United Kingdom.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” he said in a statement.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

The $5m punitive section of the damages awarded to Mr Depp will be capped under Virginia law to $350,000.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” he added.

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.

“I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

Mr Depp ended his statement by saying, “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”

