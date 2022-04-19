Johnny Depp tells court Amber Heard’s abuse allegations turned him from ‘Cinderella to Quasimodo’

Johnny Depp spoke about the toll Amber Heard’s abuse allegations have taken on him as he took the witness stand in his defamation trial against her.

Mr Depp opened his testimony on Tuesday afternoon in Fairfax County, Virginia, by calling his ex-wife’s claims “heinous,” “disturbing” and “not based in any species of truth”.

The Hollywood veteran invoked Disney characters in explaining how the allegations have affected his career, saying: “[It’s] very strange when one day you’re Cinderella so to speak and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo.”

More follows…

