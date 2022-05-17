Johnny Depp tells Amber Heard ‘You will not see my eyes again’ in audio played to court

Posted on May 17, 2022 0

An audio clip of Johnny Depp telling Amber Heard: “You will not see my eyes again” has been played in court, explaining why the actor has refused to look at his ex-wife throughout the trial.

Until Monday, Mr Depp’s failure to make eye contact throughout the proceedings had sparked debate online.

Even while his ex-wife is on the stand, the Hollywood star watched her testimony through a computer monitor.

The recording, played on Monday, confirms he is doing so purposely, fulfilling a promise he made when the couple saw each other in 2016.

