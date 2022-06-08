Johnny Depp Spent A Whopping Rs 48 Lakh In An Indian Restaurant In UK To Celebrate Amber Heard Trial Win

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial finally came to an end last week and the court declared a split decision, siding more with Depp. Ever since Deep’s fans have been celebrating his win on social media and looks the actor himself is also celebrating his win. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor reportedly spent more than $62,000, that is Rs. 48 lakh in an Indian restaurant, in UK, Birmingham.

New York Post reported that, Depp threw the party for his close friends at the Varanasi restaurant in UK. The party guest list also included musician Jeff Beck and 20 other people. Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the media outlet, “We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people.”

SEE ALSO: Jury Grants Johnny Depp $15 Million In Libel Case Against Amber Heard; Fans Trend #TruthWins

He added, “I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.” Hussain further said that, the chef prepared delicacies like shish kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns for Depp and his guests.

Meanwhile, the verdict of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s liable case was announced earlier this month. The court declared that Heard did indeed write the 2018 op-ed to defame Depp. The court asked Heard to pay compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $5 million to Depp. While the jury also announced that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax, the jury awarded her $2 million.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Johnny Depp Spent A Whopping Rs 48 Lakh In An Indian Restaurant In UK To Celebrate Amber Heard Trial Win