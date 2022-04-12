Johnny Depp smirks as Heard lawyer accuses him of being obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.

The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk.”

