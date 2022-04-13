Johnny Depp smirks as Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses him of being obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in court when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that he was “obsessed” with Elon Musk.

The Hollywood star has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against his former wife and the Tesla CEO has been listed as a possible witness in the trial.

“Now, in addition to that, [Heard] was also dating Elon Musk by this time… you’ll find out that Mr Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft said.

As he listened to the opening statements, Depp appeared to stifle a laugh.

