Johnny Depp shares post-trial video message to fans in first TikTok

Posted on June 7, 2022 0

Johnny Depp has shared a video message with fans in his first TikTok post following the conclusion of his defamation trial.

The actor sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp won the case and was awarded $10m in compensatory damages and and $5m in punitive damages. Ms Heard was found to have a partial win in her counterclaim and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnny Depp shares post-trial video message to fans in first TikTok