Johnny Depp shares post-trial video message to fans in first TikTok

Johnny Depp has shared a video message with fans in his first TikTok post following the conclusion of his defamation trial.

The actor sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp won the case and was awarded $10m in compensatory damages and and $5m in punitive damages. Ms Heard was found to have a partial win in her counterclaim and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

