Johnny Depp shares new message with fans following trial: ‘We did the right thing’

Johnny Depp has released a video message to fans pledging to “move forward,” after winning the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Instagram post comes less than a week after a jury ruled in favour of him, finding Heard liable for defamation.

On Tuesday (7 June), Depp shared a video compilation of footage from his recent UK concerts with Jeff Beck, accompanied by a reggae-beat soundtrack.

Below, in the caption, he wrote: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.”

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you.”

He concluded: “So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Since making the most, supermodel Naomi Campbell responded in the comments with five red hearts and the word “wiggles”.

Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.

