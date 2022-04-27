Johnny Depp Says That His Texts With Paul Bethany Saying 'Let’s Burn Amber' Was Just 'Abstract Humour'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently fighting over a multi-dollar defamation case which is set to last for six weeks in Virginia, US. During his 4 day testimony, Depp was cross questioned about the graphic texts that he send his co-star and friend Paul Bettany. In the texts, the duo could be seen talking about Amber Heard and at one point Depp says “Lets burn Amber,” and “drown her before we burn her.” The Pirates of the Caribbean actor explained that he never really meant what he said in those messages and it was ‘abstract humor’’ relevant to him and Bettany.

In the texts that reportedly date back to 2013 Johnny texted his Paul, “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Paul replied, “I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool.’

Johnny then responded, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! will f— her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she’s dead.”

Paul then said back, “My thoughts entirely. Let’s be certain before we pronounce her a witch.”

Depp explained what those texts meant and said, “It’s directly from Monty Python in a sketch about burning witches and drowning witches. This is a film we had all watched when we were 10. It’s just irreverent and abstract humor. That’s what we were referring to in those texts.” He further added that Heard and Bethany did not like each other, “Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become such close friends,’ he said. Here is how netizens reacted to Depp and Bettany’s text exchange.

Johnny Depp about his text exchange with Paul Bettany “It was an instant connection.He has that English, dry kind of obtuse, abstract sense of humor.That was one of the things we connected on” pic.twitter.com/vQEnwgA2qt — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) April 25, 2022

They are reading ”Let’s b*rn Amber” text messages between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany!!! #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/b5IzAJt9K1 — justice for amber heard (@justiceforambe1) April 21, 2022

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

It’s clear that Johnny Depp’s self-deprecating humour whilst texting Paul Bettany and others is way over Rottenborn’s pay grade. There’s a HUGE difference between a text between friends and a fucking sly, carefully targeted/orchestrated public op-ed… — Lovely Loopy Lesley B (@Lesbobs) April 21, 2022

those texts between johnny depp and paul bettany are so nasty… i am constantly reminded of the way men speak about women behind closed doors, and it ruins my entire day — clara (@paleswhore) April 24, 2022

The text messages between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany happened because Amber Heard made Paul Bettany’s child cry. I’m sorry but she deserved those texts. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard — aya | day 10 (@this_safe_place) April 26, 2022

Text between #JohnnyDepp and #PaulBettany

Out of context not direct threat.

MONTY PYTHON

She is a witch… (Let’s burn her)

How do we know she is a witch… (let’s drown her before we burn her)

If she flinched after being Burned she is still alive (fuck her corpse to make sure) https://t.co/Vq1uPhu8ij — 🏴‍☠️🦙𝕵𝖊𝖓𝖊 𝕾𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝕻𝖆𝖘 𝕭𝖊𝖙𝖊🦙🏴‍☠️ (@JeneBete) April 21, 2022

Depp also narrated an incident where Bettany along with his wife and four kids had joined Johnny and Amber for a lunch where Amber and Paul got into a heated argument. When Bettany’s 18-year-old son tried to intervene Heard demeaned him to the point where he burst into tears and walked away.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. As the trial continues, Depp finally took the stand after six years and spoke about his relationship, drug abuse, getting fired from Pirates Of the Caribbean 6 and much more. To top it off, the case is also being televised live with every detail being up for grabs by the media.

