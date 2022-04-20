Johnny Depp says relationship with Amber Heard mirrored abuse by his mother with ‘endless parade of insults’

Johnny Depp has likened his marriage to Amber Heard to his fraught relationship with his mother, calling it an “endless parade of insults”.

Depp made the comparison as he resumed testimony in his defamation trial on Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

He recalled how “demeaning name calling”, being “berated” and “made a fool of” by Heard would frequently escalate into full scale arguments.

“If there’s a dialogue between two people, both people need to speak. But there was no way to fit a word in. It was a sort of rapid-fire, endless parade of insults,” he said, adding that he “was not allowed to be right and not allowed to have a voice”.

“You start to slowly realise that you are in a relationship with your mother, in a sense. And I know that sounds perverse and obtuse, but the fact is, some people search for weaknesses in people,” he said.

Depp had previously described childhood abuse by his mother, Betty Sue, on Tuesday.

He said he drew upon his experience with his mother when he tried to deescalate arguments with Heard.

“As it escalated and continued to escalate, I went to straight to what I had learned as a youth, which was to remove myself from the situation so that it couldn’t continue,” he said. “Because there’s only so much your ears can hear and never forget.

“The only way I could find any sort of peace was to walk away, or try to walk away … there were times I would lock myself away in places she could not reach.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp says relationship with Amber Heard mirrored abuse by his mother with ‘endless parade of insults’