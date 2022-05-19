Johnny Depp says he made waffles for fans cheering outside court

Johnny Depp told reporters that he had made waffles for his fans who were cheering as he arrived to court on Thursday (19 May).

“I just made breakfast for all of them this morning… waffles,” Depp said.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Watch live as the trial continues here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.