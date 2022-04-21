Johnny Depp Says Disney Wanted To Cut Ties And Remove Him From 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Just 'To Be Safe'

As Johnny Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday to continue his testimony, the actor detailed what really happened between him and Disney and how he was fired from the famous franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently fighting for a multi-dollar defamation case after their divorce turned bitter in 2018. Amber has alleged that Johnny physically and sexually abused her while Depp states that Heard was abuser in their relationship. During day two of Depp’s testimony, the actor admitted that Disney was already wary of working with him before Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for Washington Post.

As per Variety, Depp said that he was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 days after Heard’s article alleging him as an abuser was published. But when he was cross questioned by Heard’s lawyers about an article from October 2018, which reported that Depp was “out as Jack Sparrow,” he admitted that Disney was considering to cut ties with him.

He said, “I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me. Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.” The actor also said that he won’t return to the franchis even if he was offered $300 million.

Heard’s lawyer asked, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”Depp answered: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.” Here is how some of the fans reacted to Johnny Depp’s day two testimony.

