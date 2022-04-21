Johnny Depp Says Disney Wanted To Cut Ties And Remove Him From 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Just 'To Be Safe'

As Johnny Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday to continue his testimony, the actor detailed what really happened between him and Disney and how he was fired from the famous franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently fighting for a multi-dollar defamation case after their divorce turned bitter in 2018. Amber has alleged that Johnny physically and sexually abused her while Depp states that Heard was abuser in their relationship. During day two of Depp’s testimony, the actor admitted that Disney was already wary of working with him before Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for Washington Post.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp Claims He ‘Never Struck’ Ex Amber Heard; Says He Has Waited 6 Years To Tell His Side Of Story

As per Variety, Depp said that he was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 days after Heard’s article alleging him as an abuser was published. But when he was cross questioned by Heard’s lawyers about an article from October 2018, which reported that Depp was “out as Jack Sparrow,” he admitted that Disney was considering to cut ties with him.

He said, “I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me. Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.” The actor also said that he won’t return to the franchis even if he was offered $300 million.

Heard’s lawyer asked, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”Depp answered: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.” Here is how some of the fans reacted to Johnny Depp’s day two testimony.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues

Johnny Depp says Disney didn’t notify him he was being fired from Pirates of the Caribbean. He found out from a magazine article. Disney bows to cancel culture and couldnt bother to tell Gina Carano or Johnny Depp to their face. Cowards. pic.twitter.com/MmuXAH5W83 — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) April 20, 2022

After earning billions for Disney with the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, they didn’t even have the decency to tell Johnny Depp they were removing him from the franchise and he had to find out in a magazine article. That’s horrible. — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) April 20, 2022

“Right now, based on everything, if they came to me with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing under this earth, on this earth would get me to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film. “ – Johnny Depp — Johnny Depp quotes (@jdepponcesaid) January 11, 2022

Seeing Johnny Depp answer NO to the lawyer about ever returning to do pirates of the Caribbean 6 “if it will ever happen” was truly soul crushing. An iconic character and career destroyed because Amber Heard just wanted to be malicious and relevant. 🤮 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Shadeygamez (@ShadeyGamez) April 20, 2022

Johnny depp just said he will never do another pirates of the Caribbean movie 💔💔 my childhood is officially over — Kels (@tropikels) April 20, 2022

As a lifelong Pirates of the Caribbean fan, this is heartbreaking, but the real heartbreak is what Disney did to Johnny Depp based off of LIES from ABUSER Amber Heard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/9lQAe7STR6 — Justin Frederic (@justinfrederic) April 20, 2022

Hearing that Johnny Depp was filming the Pirates Of The Caribbean films while being in a tumultuous abusive relationship makes me love the films more. He was going though hell & still put his all into his work, idk about you but that is so strong & powerful #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — 🦋KAYLA🪬 (@scorpiiovenuss) April 20, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Johnny Depp Says Disney Wanted To Cut Ties And Remove Him From 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Just 'To Be Safe'