Johnny Depp ‘romanticised’ drugs and has ‘fundamental issues with anger’, former agent says

Johnny Depp “romanticised” drugs and had “fundamental issues with anger”, according to his former agent who testified in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Tracey Jacobs, who was Mr Depp’s agent for 30 years, gave video testimony to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday morning where she claimed that his increasingly “difficult” reputation meant people around Hollywood grew “reluctant” to work with him.

Ms Jacobs confirmed that the actor’s “unprofessional behaviour” increased because of his increased use of drugs and alcohol.

During her three decades of working closely with him, she said she noticed that Mr Depp “romanticised the entire drug culture” and had “fundamental issues with anger”.

Ms Jacobs said she helped make Mr Depp “the biggest star in the world” as his agent for 30 years before they parted ways around five years ago.

She said that she didn’t know why he terminated her but added that “he terminated everyone in his life then”.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

