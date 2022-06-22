Johnny Depp revives Hollywood Vampires supergroup for 2023 European tour

Johnny Depp has announced the revival of his supergroup, The Hollywood Vampires, for a 2023 European tour.

The actor will reunite with the band’s core members, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, with whom he formed the group in 2012.

Rhythm guitarist Tommy Henriksen, who performed with them during their 2015 debut live performance in Los Angeles, will also be joining.

On Tuesday (21 June), the rock band’s official Instagram shared the news alongside a new tour poster.

The caption reads: “The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023!

“Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00am CET.”

Since their formation, the group have released two studio albums, Hollywood Vampires (2015) and Rise (2019).

The news follows Depp’s legal victory in his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Before and after his trial win, the actor and musician was seen performing around the UK with rocker Jeff Beck, ahead of the pair’s forthcoming album, which releases next month.

Recently, Depp issued a warning to fans addressing the rise in fake profiles pretending to be him.

Heard however sat down last week with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her first full-length TV interview since the trial.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp revives Hollywood Vampires supergroup for 2023 European tour