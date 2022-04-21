Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream

A photo of Johnny Depp asleep with ice cream spilt across his lap emerged in court on Thursday, as Amber Heard’s lawyers grilled him over his drug and alcohol misuse.

Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day and taken opioids when the photo was taken, and that his ex-wife gave him the ice cream because “she knew what was going to happen”.

“And if you’ll notice, my right hand is in my pocket, so I wasn’t participating in the festival of ice cream,” Mr Depp added.

