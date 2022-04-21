Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard were shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap.

Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what would happen”.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Mr Depp said the photo had been taken in Boston and that “Ms Heard asked me to hold the ice cream as she noticed that I was on the nod – that means falling asleep – from the 17-hour day that I had worked and also the opiates that I had ingested”.

Ms Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Mr Depp if it was her fault that the photo had been taken. Mr Depp noted that Ms Heard had been the one to take the photo.

In an image shown in court, Johnny Depp can be seen asleep with ice cream spilt across his lap (Court documents)

