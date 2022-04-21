Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

On 24 May 2014, Mr Depp and Ms Heard flew on a private plane from Boston to Los Angeles.

Heard attorney Ben Rottenborn read an email from Mr Depp to Ms Heard sent the following day. “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret,” Mr Rottenborn said, quoting the email.

More follows…

Source Link Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol