Johnny Depp reacts to allegation he penetrated Amber Heard with a liquor bottle

Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft claimed that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle, in allegations made on day one of Depp’s multimillion dollar defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Depp is suing Heard, whom he was once married to, over an article she wrote in 2018 which implied that he abused her during their relationship.

“Some pretty horrendous things happened to [Heard]… he rips off her nightgown, he has her jammed up against a bar… he penetrates her with a liquor bottle,” Bredehoft said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.