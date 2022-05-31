Johnny Depp performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall in second surprise UK gig amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp appeared on stage with Jeff Beck at London’s Royal Albert Hall as the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, looms.
Mr Depp performed with the musician for the second night in a row on Monday (30 May), following his appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.
The actor is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
