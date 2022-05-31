Johnny Depp performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall in second surprise UK gig amid defamation trial

Posted on May 31, 2022 0

Johnny Depp appeared on stage with Jeff Beck at London’s Royal Albert Hall as the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, looms.

Mr Depp performed with the musician for the second night in a row on Monday (30 May), following his appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

The actor is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnny Depp performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall in second surprise UK gig amid defamation trial