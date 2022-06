Johnny Depp’s lawyers appeared on Good Morning America after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the $8.35m in damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was never about money for Mr Depp but that he couldn’t reveal much more because of attorney-client privilege.

More follows…

