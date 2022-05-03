Johnny Depp lost $40m after publication of Heard's op-ed, says forensic accountant

On the witness stand to testify on behalf of Johnny Depp, forensic accountant Michael Spindler told the court that the actor lost approximately $40m after the publication of Amber Heard’s op-ed.

Spindler was tasked with reviewing Depp’s lost earnings for the case, and analysed the time from 18 December 2018, when Heard’s op-ed was published, until 31 October 2020.

One of the main reasons for this estimation was Depp’s removal from the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

