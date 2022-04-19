Johnny Depp laughs in court as nurse questioned over explicit text about his penis

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Johnny Depp appeared to chuckle as the court was shown an explicit text he sent to his nurse Debbie Lloyd that read: “you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and penis touch”.

The message was sent in March 2015 as part of an apology after the Hollywood star had refused to see Ms Lloyd or anyone else after sustaining a finger injury.

On the fourth day of testimony in Mr Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard on Monday (18 April), the jury was shown texts between the pair.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnny Depp laughs in court as nurse questioned over explicit text about his penis