Johnny Depp laughs in court as nurse questioned over explicit text about his penis

Johnny Depp appeared to chuckle as the court was shown an explicit text he sent to his nurse Debbie Lloyd that read: “you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and penis touch”.

The message was sent in March 2015 as part of an apology after the Hollywood star had refused to see Ms Lloyd or anyone else after sustaining a finger injury.

On the fourth day of testimony in Mr Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard on Monday (18 April), the jury was shown texts between the pair.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.