Johnny Depp – latest: Actor may let Amber Heard escape $8m damages if she drops appeal, lawyers suggest

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.

The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back. He is currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck. His lawyers gave their first interviews on Wednesday in which when asked about the possibility of dropping damages, they said the case was never about money.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages. Celebrities who have spoken up in her defence have been bombarded with negative comments by Depp fans.

Show latest update 1654702200 Voices: The verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 16:30 1654700400 Voices: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 16:00 1654699226 Camille Vasquez gushes about being an ‘inspiration’ to women going to law school Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has gushed about being an “inspiration” to women thinking about going to law school after the jury sided with the actor in his defamation trial with Amber Heard. Ms Vasquez spoke out on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning where she told host George Stephanopoulos that it was “overwhelming” to have become an overnight social media star during the bombshell case. Rachel Sharp reports: Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 15:40 1654698000 Camille Vasquez promoted to partner after trial success Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick following the key role she played as a member of Johnny Depp’s legal team during the defamation trial against Amber Heard. Ms Vasquez became one of several unexpected celebrities at the trial through her tough cross-examination of witnesses and frequent objections to defence counsel questions. Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 15:20 1654696800 Depp posts thank you message to fans Johnny Depp has released a video message to fans pledging to “move forward,” after winning the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Less than a week after the jury ruled in favour of the Pirates actor, Depp posted a video compilation of footage from his recent concerts. Inga Parkel has the story: Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 15:00 1654695000 Voices: Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life Kathleen N Walsh writes: There’s a fair argument to be made that no matter which way the jury went in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, Heard — and domestic abuse survivors at large — had already lost. Certainly, the weeks and weeks of social media abuse, the humiliation, and the relived trauma Heard endured throughout this highly public trial would be enough on its own to have a chilling effect on future domestic abuse survivors. But the verdict still matters. And it especially matters because Heard never asked for any of this: Lest we forget, Depp sued her. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 14:30 1654693946 Why did the jury not believe Heard? Ms Guthrie asks why the jury did not believe Ms Heard’s claims about Mr Depp and abuse. Lawyer Ben Chew says it came down to “accountability”, in that Mr Depp took accountability for his alcohol and drug abuse and text messages, where the jury may have perceived that Ms Heard didn’t take accountability for anything. As for the larger message beyond the case, Camille Vasquez says she doesn’t see one and that they encourage all victims to come forward and have their day in court “which is exactly what happened in this case”. Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 14:12 1654693526 Depp lawyers says ‘categorically false’ there was paid social media campaign for actor On Today, Savannah Guthrie asks if there was an orchestrated social media campaign in fabour of Johnny Depp paid for by the actor’s team. They say the claim is “absolutely absurd” and “categorically false”. Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 14:05 1654693226 Social media ‘played no role whatsoever’ in jury’s verdict in Amber Heard trial, says lawyer Ben Chew, who represented the Pirates actor at the trial in Fairfax, Virginia, dismissed claims from Ms Heard’s legal team that the social media circus surrounding the case could have influenced the outcome. Rachel Sharp reports: Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 14:00 1654692693 Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after landmark win against Amber Heard The legal team for Johnny Depp has denied the accusation from a spokesperson for Amber Heard who said the attorneys were taking a “victory lap” by making TV appearances following their client winning a blockbuster defamation case. Attorneys Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were grilled by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday morning in one of their first televised interviews since their client emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife. Johanna Chisholm reports: Oliver O’Connell 8 June 2022 13:51

