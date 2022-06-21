Johnny Depp Issues Warning To Fans About His Imposters On Social Media, 'I Ask That You Remain Cautious'

Johnny Depp garnered huge support from fans during his defamation trial with his ex Amber Heard. Moreover, Depp’s fans came out in millions on the internet to voice their support and the actor’s social media handles also saw a big increase in followers. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has now issued a warning to his fans in regards to his growing social media popularity. Depp took to his Instagram and shared a note as he warned his fans about imposters and fake profiles claiming to be the actor.

Taking to his Instagram, Depp shared a note that warned his fans about fake profiles pretending to be him. He wrote, “I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854.”

He added, “I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X”

Two weeks ago, a jury passed the verdict and said that Heard’s domestic abuse claim was defamatory and false. However, the jury also said that both Depp and Heard defamed each other, and Heard was asked to pay $10.35m in damages to Depp. She also won one of her counter-claims against him and was awarded $2m in damages.

