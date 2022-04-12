Johnny Depp is ‘out to destroy’ Amber Heard, lawyer says in opening statement

Amber Heard‘s defense attorney claimed Johnny Depp would try to turn the defamation cause against his ex-wife into a “soap opera,” but warned that it was a distraction.

Ben Rottenborn, Ms Heard’s lawyer, said the case was about Ms Heard’s First Amendment rights to discuss her experiences, and argued that context matters and asked the jury to read the entire article by Ms Heard that she wrote for The Washington Post – the article that resulted in the lawsuit – and not just the parts highlighted by Mr Depp.

He then read the article to the jury and asked why Mr Depp did not sue The Washington Post as well as Ms Heard, claiming he wanted to “ruin her life, to destroy her.”

