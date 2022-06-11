Johnny Depp Heads Back To Court Days After Winning Defamation Case But It's Camille Vasquez Whose Trending; Here's Why

Just a few days after securing a legal win against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a much public trial, actor Johnny Depp is all set to return to court and take the stand soon. According to the latest buzz, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor is set to go on trial next next month in Los Angeles as Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks has sued him on charges of assault on the sets of ‘City of Lies’.

Johnny Depp with Rocky Brooks after that alleged altercation on set of City of Lies. pic.twitter.com/vB4W509L0Q — Jax 🏴‍☠️🇨🇺 (@TheNamesQ) May 19, 2022

Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, a location manager, in his report has claimed that Depp punched him in the rib cage on April 13, 2017, on the sets of the upcoming thriller which is reportedly based on the investigations of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G murders. But amid all this chaos, fans are busy talking about Camille Vasquez as she gears up to represent the 59-year-old actor in court for the second time.

Emma Danoff witnessed the whole incident with JD & Gregg Brooks and has given a sworn declaration on JD’s behalf. Court date for this jury trial will be July 25 2022 & Camille will represent Johnny again!! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/vJmIjQNmF9 — 🌹 (@KeepItInReality) June 4, 2022

While reports of Vasquez’s romantic relationship with Depp have been making rounds on the internet since the past few weeks, she recently denied all the rumours by calling them sexist. She told People Magazine, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny–who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now–that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

Talking about the defamation case that the jury ruled in favour of Depp and asked Heard to pay a sum of $10.35 million, the former’s lawyer on a television show stated that the actor is willing for a settlement. “We obviously can’t disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr Depp,” Benjamin Chew said on TV.

Meanwhile, Depp, who made his debut on popular social platform TikTok post his trial win, was criticised for his ‘moving ahead’ post by his ex-wife Heard’s representative. Read more about it here.

